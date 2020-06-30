All apartments in Huntington Beach
19382 PEACHTREE Lane

19382 Peachtree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19382 Peachtree Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
JUST REDUCED AND REMODELED. STUNNING UPGRADED 2 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT! Situated in the ocean close and guard gated community of Seacliff on the Greens. Charming kitchen with granite counters, newer stove top, stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge, opens to a family room with eat in kitchen and charming balcony. Separate dining room and a step-down living room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a wraparound patio make is perfect to entertain. Hardwood floors downstairs and inside laundry room with laundry chute from upstairs master. Impressive master bedroom with new bathtub and shower, fireplace, a balcony, huge cedar lined walk in closet, a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Second bedroom offers its own private full bath. Large and open loft can be used as office, personal gym or den! Brand new carpeting upstairs and freshly painted walls. The community offers 4 pools and two blocks from the beach. Private golf and tennis club nearby! NOTE! New master bath and shower along with all new carpeting currently being installed. Please contact Ruth Bruno (949) 500-2661 for private showings. You will need to sign Coronavirus Property Entry Forms, wear gloves and mask as required by CDC guidelines PRIOR to viewing. Your name MUST be at the gate for entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19382 PEACHTREE Lane have any available units?
19382 PEACHTREE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19382 PEACHTREE Lane have?
Some of 19382 PEACHTREE Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19382 PEACHTREE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19382 PEACHTREE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19382 PEACHTREE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19382 PEACHTREE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19382 PEACHTREE Lane offer parking?
No, 19382 PEACHTREE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 19382 PEACHTREE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19382 PEACHTREE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19382 PEACHTREE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19382 PEACHTREE Lane has a pool.
Does 19382 PEACHTREE Lane have accessible units?
No, 19382 PEACHTREE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19382 PEACHTREE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19382 PEACHTREE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19382 PEACHTREE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19382 PEACHTREE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

