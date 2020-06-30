19382 PEACHTREE Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

JUST REDUCED AND REMODELED. STUNNING UPGRADED 2 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT! Situated in the ocean close and guard gated community of Seacliff on the Greens. Charming kitchen with granite counters, newer stove top, stainless steel appliances and a wine fridge, opens to a family room with eat in kitchen and charming balcony. Separate dining room and a step-down living room with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a wraparound patio make is perfect to entertain. Hardwood floors downstairs and inside laundry room with laundry chute from upstairs master. Impressive master bedroom with new bathtub and shower, fireplace, a balcony, huge cedar lined walk in closet, a soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities. Second bedroom offers its own private full bath. Large and open loft can be used as office, personal gym or den! Brand new carpeting upstairs and freshly painted walls. The community offers 4 pools and two blocks from the beach. Private golf and tennis club nearby! NOTE! New master bath and shower along with all new carpeting currently being installed. Please contact Ruth Bruno (949) 500-2661 for private showings. You will need to sign Coronavirus Property Entry Forms, wear gloves and mask as required by CDC guidelines PRIOR to viewing. Your name MUST be at the gate for entry.