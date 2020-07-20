All apartments in Huntington Beach
19322 Wingedfoot Circle
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

19322 Wingedfoot Circle

19322 Wingedfoot Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19322 Wingedfoot Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Seacliff

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Seacliff on the Greens End-Unit Townhome just steps to the Ocean! Open floor plan with all new flooring and fresh paint throughout! Spacious living room with cathedral ceilings & fireplace. The Master Suite includes a fireplace, Walk-In Closet & Balcony facing quiet Greenbelt. Two more bedrooms plus a full bathroom complete the upstairs. Enjoy a two car garage with plenty of room for storage. Seacliff is a guard-gated community offering 3 pools and spas, many greenbelts and lush landscaping close to Downtown Huntington Beach, The Pier and Dog Beach and in walking distance to Seacliff Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19322 Wingedfoot Circle have any available units?
19322 Wingedfoot Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19322 Wingedfoot Circle have?
Some of 19322 Wingedfoot Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19322 Wingedfoot Circle currently offering any rent specials?
19322 Wingedfoot Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19322 Wingedfoot Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 19322 Wingedfoot Circle is pet friendly.
Does 19322 Wingedfoot Circle offer parking?
Yes, 19322 Wingedfoot Circle offers parking.
Does 19322 Wingedfoot Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19322 Wingedfoot Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19322 Wingedfoot Circle have a pool?
Yes, 19322 Wingedfoot Circle has a pool.
Does 19322 Wingedfoot Circle have accessible units?
No, 19322 Wingedfoot Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 19322 Wingedfoot Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 19322 Wingedfoot Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19322 Wingedfoot Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 19322 Wingedfoot Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
