Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19312 McLaren Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19312 McLaren Lane

19312 Mclaren Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19312 Mclaren Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Huge Backyard Available NOW, Great School District, Near All, Nice Neighborhood , Approximately 1,868 SqFt , Newer Paint, Newer Counter Top and Cabinets in the Kitchen and Bathroom, Newer Stove, Dishwasher and Hood, Newer Recessed Lights throughout the house, Washer/Dryer Hookup in Garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19312 McLaren Lane have any available units?
19312 McLaren Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19312 McLaren Lane have?
Some of 19312 McLaren Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19312 McLaren Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19312 McLaren Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19312 McLaren Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19312 McLaren Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19312 McLaren Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19312 McLaren Lane offers parking.
Does 19312 McLaren Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19312 McLaren Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19312 McLaren Lane have a pool?
No, 19312 McLaren Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19312 McLaren Lane have accessible units?
No, 19312 McLaren Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19312 McLaren Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19312 McLaren Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19312 McLaren Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19312 McLaren Lane has units with air conditioning.

