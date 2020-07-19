19152 Shoreline Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

This fully furnished, all utilities paid (inc. high speed internet and cable), newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is perfect for those who are looking for a great location, beautiful surroundings and comfortable furnishings. Linens, Kitchen Appliances, Dishes, ALL HERE....just needs you! Come and be pampered while enjoying the Southern California lifestyle!



FULLY SECURE VIVINT SMART HOME SYSTEM ~

JUST MINUTES TO THE BEACH ~

GATED ENTRANCE FOR THE OPTIMAL LIVING EXPERIENCE!



Turnkey, furnished, all inclusive condo

Resort Pool/Spa

Tennis Courts

Gorgeous patio w/ patio furnishings

High-Speed Internet included

SmartTVs ready for Netflix, Roku, etc.

2 Beach Cruisers



INCLUDING PRIVATE SINGLE CAR GARAGE



Close to anywhere in Huntington Beach....this fully furnished designer condo is the perfect place for those who are needing a temporary, up-scale residence and the surroundings to provide the ultimate in living ambience. Near downtown, near major shopping centers, JW airport, UCI and major freeways. Conveniently located within walking distance to markets, restaurants, and shops. bicycle to the beach, minutes to hospitals, shopping, entertainment, and more.



All utilities, internet, SmartTVs, kitchen appliances, Netflix, everything provided....



TERMS:



Cleaning Fee

Pet fee (1 sm dog only by prior approval)

Security Deposit



3% CREDIT CARD FEE WILL BE ADDED.