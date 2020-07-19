All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
19152 Shoreline Lane
Last updated May 25 2019 at 8:53 AM

19152 Shoreline Lane

19152 Shoreline Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19152 Shoreline Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This fully furnished, all utilities paid (inc. high speed internet and cable), newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is perfect for those who are looking for a great location, beautiful surroundings and comfortable furnishings. Linens, Kitchen Appliances, Dishes, ALL HERE....just needs you! Come and be pampered while enjoying the Southern California lifestyle!

FULLY SECURE VIVINT SMART HOME SYSTEM ~
JUST MINUTES TO THE BEACH ~
GATED ENTRANCE FOR THE OPTIMAL LIVING EXPERIENCE!

Turnkey, furnished, all inclusive condo
Resort Pool/Spa
Tennis Courts
Gorgeous patio w/ patio furnishings
High-Speed Internet included
SmartTVs ready for Netflix, Roku, etc.
2 Beach Cruisers

INCLUDING PRIVATE SINGLE CAR GARAGE

Close to anywhere in Huntington Beach....this fully furnished designer condo is the perfect place for those who are needing a temporary, up-scale residence and the surroundings to provide the ultimate in living ambience. Near downtown, near major shopping centers, JW airport, UCI and major freeways. Conveniently located within walking distance to markets, restaurants, and shops. bicycle to the beach, minutes to hospitals, shopping, entertainment, and more.

All utilities, internet, SmartTVs, kitchen appliances, Netflix, everything provided....

TERMS:

Cleaning Fee
Pet fee (1 sm dog only by prior approval)
Security Deposit

3% CREDIT CARD FEE WILL BE ADDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19152 Shoreline Lane have any available units?
19152 Shoreline Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19152 Shoreline Lane have?
Some of 19152 Shoreline Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19152 Shoreline Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19152 Shoreline Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19152 Shoreline Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19152 Shoreline Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19152 Shoreline Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19152 Shoreline Lane offers parking.
Does 19152 Shoreline Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19152 Shoreline Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19152 Shoreline Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19152 Shoreline Lane has a pool.
Does 19152 Shoreline Lane have accessible units?
No, 19152 Shoreline Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19152 Shoreline Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19152 Shoreline Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19152 Shoreline Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19152 Shoreline Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
