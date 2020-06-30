All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

19115 Beachcrest Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
This is a ROOM FOR RENT in a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in the gated Seawind Cove community off Beach/Garfield. Fully furnished and has large living room with fireplace and 60" TV, Family room with big screen TV and gourmet kitchen with seating and a separate dining room. The bedroom available is furnished with queen bedroom set, has window looking out to the front from upstairs and a ceiling fan. Lots of storage! 2 car garage and 2 spaces outside garage and plenty more. Front patio with BBQ, firepit and seating. Has pool, spa and sauna also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19115 Beachcrest Lane have any available units?
19115 Beachcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19115 Beachcrest Lane have?
Some of 19115 Beachcrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19115 Beachcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19115 Beachcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19115 Beachcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19115 Beachcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 19115 Beachcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19115 Beachcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 19115 Beachcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19115 Beachcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19115 Beachcrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19115 Beachcrest Lane has a pool.
Does 19115 Beachcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 19115 Beachcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19115 Beachcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19115 Beachcrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19115 Beachcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 19115 Beachcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

