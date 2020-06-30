19115 Beachcrest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

This is a ROOM FOR RENT in a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in the gated Seawind Cove community off Beach/Garfield. Fully furnished and has large living room with fireplace and 60" TV, Family room with big screen TV and gourmet kitchen with seating and a separate dining room. The bedroom available is furnished with queen bedroom set, has window looking out to the front from upstairs and a ceiling fan. Lots of storage! 2 car garage and 2 spaces outside garage and plenty more. Front patio with BBQ, firepit and seating. Has pool, spa and sauna also.