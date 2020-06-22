All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
19046 Delaware Street
19046 Delaware Street

19046 Delaware Street
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

19046 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located just a miles away from the beach and downtown HB, this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town-home is spread out over 1600 square feet of living space on two levels. Through the front door, you enter into a bright living room with high ceilings and recessed lighting. An over-sized closet provides tons of extra storage under the stairs. The spacious granite kitchen, with island, is open to the dining area with access to the back yard. The yard has been upgraded with intricate concrete throughout. There is also a half bath on this level. On the second floor, you will find all three bedrooms and two full baths. The master bedroom is retreat like with separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and enormous walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms share a common full bath. Gleaming real hardwood floors accent this level. Other upgrades in this home include wood blinds, central heat and AC, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Garage has epoxy coated floors. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. A small pet will be considered with additional deposit and pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19046 Delaware Street have any available units?
19046 Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19046 Delaware Street have?
Some of 19046 Delaware Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19046 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
19046 Delaware Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19046 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19046 Delaware Street is pet friendly.
Does 19046 Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 19046 Delaware Street does offer parking.
Does 19046 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19046 Delaware Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19046 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 19046 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 19046 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 19046 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19046 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19046 Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19046 Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19046 Delaware Street has units with air conditioning.
