19046 Delaware Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located just a miles away from the beach and downtown HB, this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town-home is spread out over 1600 square feet of living space on two levels. Through the front door, you enter into a bright living room with high ceilings and recessed lighting. An over-sized closet provides tons of extra storage under the stairs. The spacious granite kitchen, with island, is open to the dining area with access to the back yard. The yard has been upgraded with intricate concrete throughout. There is also a half bath on this level. On the second floor, you will find all three bedrooms and two full baths. The master bedroom is retreat like with separate tub and shower, dual sinks, and enormous walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms share a common full bath. Gleaming real hardwood floors accent this level. Other upgrades in this home include wood blinds, central heat and AC, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Garage has epoxy coated floors. 12 month lease, 1 month deposit. A small pet will be considered with additional deposit and pet rent.