1900 Pacific Coast Highway

OCEANFRONT! OCEANFRONT! OCEANFRONT! Panoramic Sunning Ocean and Sunset Views "Everyday"! HUGE PATIO of Master Bedroom and Living Room! Live in the Heart of SURF CITY, HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA... Where DREAMS "REALLY DO" COME TRUE! This beach condo is ALL-NEW! Brand new beautiful beach plank flooring, paint, baseboards, window shades, resurfaced cabinets, Vanity Mirrors, New Beautiful fireplace tiles, New faucets throughout, New fan and Lighting! The kitchen has New "TOP OF THE LINE" Stainless Steel Appliances....refrigerator, stove, microwave, trash compactor! BRAND NEW Hi-End front load washer and dryer. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!! Gated Community! "2" Gated Garaged (Subterranean) assigned parking spots + Guest parking! ........Life is short.....Live your dream without the stress of a mortgage or lease until you find the perfect Home to buy. This is a Great relocation option! Live Part time or Full time, you choose! Relax in the Heart of Surf City! Luxury beach living...Steps to the Sand, Pier, Main Street, & PACIFIC CITY. Come grow with our City & be a part of a community known for its Rich Surfing History & Exciting Future! I can't wait to meet you and see you smile!!! Life just doesn't get better than this!