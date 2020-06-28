All apartments in Huntington Beach
18900 Delaware Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:23 PM

18900 Delaware Street

18900 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

18900 Delaware Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
Large top floor unit with south facing balcony! Senior living(55 yrs.+) with elevator access and walking distance to Five Points shopping, bank, restaurants and a variety of other shopping plus medical offices. Fresh paint, newer carpet, central AC and heat and front row parking space. Community includes foyer entry, community room with fireplace, courtyard, laundry and of course beach close! Can't beat this location for the price! Call Quinten (714-315-7518) with any questions or for showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18900 Delaware Street have any available units?
18900 Delaware Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18900 Delaware Street have?
Some of 18900 Delaware Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18900 Delaware Street currently offering any rent specials?
18900 Delaware Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18900 Delaware Street pet-friendly?
No, 18900 Delaware Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18900 Delaware Street offer parking?
Yes, 18900 Delaware Street offers parking.
Does 18900 Delaware Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18900 Delaware Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18900 Delaware Street have a pool?
No, 18900 Delaware Street does not have a pool.
Does 18900 Delaware Street have accessible units?
No, 18900 Delaware Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18900 Delaware Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18900 Delaware Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18900 Delaware Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18900 Delaware Street has units with air conditioning.
