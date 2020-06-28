18900 Delaware Street

Amenities

Large top floor unit with south facing balcony! Senior living(55 yrs.+) with elevator access and walking distance to Five Points shopping, bank, restaurants and a variety of other shopping plus medical offices. Fresh paint, newer carpet, central AC and heat and front row parking space. Community includes foyer entry, community room with fireplace, courtyard, laundry and of course beach close! Can't beat this location for the price! Call Quinten (714-315-7518) with any questions or for showing appointment.