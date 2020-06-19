18831 Flagstaff Lane

Amenities
I have a large room for rent in my house of 4 bedrooms.
Very respectful and quite . We all work.
No drama. No alcohol no drugs no smoking
No overnights guess.
Looking for a responsible working female
Share bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, utilities.
No pets .
Walking closet, fan air condition. WiFi.
1000$ month to month rent 200$ deposit.
Text me if you interested . 714 -422-7769
Street parking. Theres plenty of parking spaces. Free WiFi . Internet.
No Pets Allowed
