All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 18831 Flagstaff Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
18831 Flagstaff Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

18831 Flagstaff Lane

18831 Flagstaff Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18831 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
I have a large room for rent in my house of 4 bedrooms.
Very respectful and quite . We all work.
No drama. No alcohol no drugs no smoking
No overnights guess.
Looking for a responsible working female
Share bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, utilities.
No pets .
Walking closet, fan air condition. WiFi.
1000$ month to month rent 200$ deposit.
Text me if you interested . 714 -422-7769
Street parking. Theres plenty of parking spaces. Free WiFi . Internet.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/huntington-beach-ca?lid=12074913

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5728814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18831 Flagstaff Lane have any available units?
18831 Flagstaff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18831 Flagstaff Lane have?
Some of 18831 Flagstaff Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18831 Flagstaff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18831 Flagstaff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18831 Flagstaff Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18831 Flagstaff Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18831 Flagstaff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18831 Flagstaff Lane offers parking.
Does 18831 Flagstaff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18831 Flagstaff Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18831 Flagstaff Lane have a pool?
No, 18831 Flagstaff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18831 Flagstaff Lane have accessible units?
No, 18831 Flagstaff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18831 Flagstaff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18831 Flagstaff Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18831 Flagstaff Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18831 Flagstaff Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles