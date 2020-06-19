18831 Flagstaff Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

I have a large room for rent in my house of 4 bedrooms.

Very respectful and quite . We all work.

No drama. No alcohol no drugs no smoking

No overnights guess.

Looking for a responsible working female

Share bathroom, kitchen, laundry room, utilities.

No pets .

Walking closet, fan air condition. WiFi.

1000$ month to month rent 200$ deposit.

Text me if you interested . 714 -422-7769

Street parking. Theres plenty of parking spaces. Free WiFi . Internet.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/huntington-beach-ca?lid=12074913



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5728814)