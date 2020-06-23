18611 Demion Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Great Lease Opportunity! An Immaculate One Story Apartment w/ private Main entrance featuring:

Main Front Unit

Spacious, Open, One Story Floorplan

All New Wood Flooring

Remodeled Kitchen w/ Beautiful Stone Flooring

New Kitchen Corian Countertops

Gas Built-in Stove Top - New Gas Oven - Dishwasher

New Stainless Steel Kitchen Deep Sinks - Disposal

Breakfast Counter Bar Feature New Corian Top

Recessed Lighting in Large Dining Room

Kitchen Offers Direct Access to Enclosed Patio

An abundance of Kitchen Cabinetry

Huge Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, Beam Ceiling

Each Guest Bedrooms are large in size

Large Master Bedroom w/ Duel Wardrobe Closets

Mirror Wardrobe Doors - Separate Dressing Area

Two Car Detached Garage w/ Laundry Hook-Ups

Garage currently offers non warranty Washer-Dryer units

Location is supreme for shopping, formal or casual dining, freeway access.

This Apartment waits for the particular Tenant seeking a quiet & convenient lifestyle. A Prime location: Shops, various Dining choices and freeway access. There are only 4 Units in back of the building.