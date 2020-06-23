All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 18611 Demion Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
18611 Demion Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

18611 Demion Lane

18611 Demion Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18611 Demion Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Great Lease Opportunity! An Immaculate One Story Apartment w/ private Main entrance featuring:
Main Front Unit
Spacious, Open, One Story Floorplan
All New Wood Flooring
Remodeled Kitchen w/ Beautiful Stone Flooring
New Kitchen Corian Countertops
Gas Built-in Stove Top - New Gas Oven - Dishwasher
New Stainless Steel Kitchen Deep Sinks - Disposal
Breakfast Counter Bar Feature New Corian Top
Recessed Lighting in Large Dining Room
Kitchen Offers Direct Access to Enclosed Patio
An abundance of Kitchen Cabinetry
Huge Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, Beam Ceiling
Each Guest Bedrooms are large in size
Large Master Bedroom w/ Duel Wardrobe Closets
Mirror Wardrobe Doors - Separate Dressing Area
Two Car Detached Garage w/ Laundry Hook-Ups
Garage currently offers non warranty Washer-Dryer units
Location is supreme for shopping, formal or casual dining, freeway access.
This Apartment waits for the particular Tenant seeking a quiet & convenient lifestyle. A Prime location: Shops, various Dining choices and freeway access. There are only 4 Units in back of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18611 Demion Lane have any available units?
18611 Demion Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18611 Demion Lane have?
Some of 18611 Demion Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18611 Demion Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18611 Demion Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18611 Demion Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18611 Demion Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18611 Demion Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18611 Demion Lane offers parking.
Does 18611 Demion Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18611 Demion Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18611 Demion Lane have a pool?
No, 18611 Demion Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18611 Demion Lane have accessible units?
No, 18611 Demion Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18611 Demion Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18611 Demion Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18611 Demion Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18611 Demion Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles