18611 Demion Lane

Amenities
Absolutely Great Lease Opportunity! An Immaculate One Story Apartment w/ private Main entrance featuring:
Main Front Unit
Spacious, Open, One Story Floorplan
All New Wood Flooring
Remodeled Kitchen w/ Beautiful Stone Flooring
New Kitchen Corian Countertops
Gas Built-in Stove Top - New Gas Oven - Dishwasher
New Stainless Steel Kitchen Deep Sinks - Disposal
Breakfast Counter Bar Feature New Corian Top
Recessed Lighting in Large Dining Room
Kitchen Offers Direct Access to Enclosed Patio
An abundance of Kitchen Cabinetry
Huge Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, Beam Ceiling
Each Guest Bedrooms are large in size
Large Master Bedroom w/ Duel Wardrobe Closets
Mirror Wardrobe Doors - Separate Dressing Area
Two Car Detached Garage w/ Laundry Hook-Ups
Garage currently offers non warranty Washer-Dryer units
Location is supreme for shopping, formal or casual dining, freeway access.
This Apartment waits for the particular Tenant seeking a quiet & convenient lifestyle. A Prime location: Shops, various Dining choices and freeway access. There are only 4 Units in back of the building.