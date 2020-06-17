18371 Patterson Ln 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit - Property Id: 133436



Just minutes from Main St. & the Pier with a wonderful ocean breeze

2 bedrooms with mirrored closets

2 baths with new vanities, granite counter tops, tile flooring & lightning

New kitchen with cabinets, granite counter tops, tile flooring and fan lamp

Freshly painted with new carpeting and a very nice backyard patio

Double pained vinyl windows with slider door and vertical blinds through out

One car garage with remote

Security deposit $2400.00

NO PETS..........GOOD CREDIT REPORT

Contact Al 714=319-5001

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133436p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5011630)