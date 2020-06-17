All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 18371 Patterson Ln 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
18371 Patterson Ln 2
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

18371 Patterson Ln 2

18371 Patterson Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18371 Patterson Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit - Property Id: 133436

Just minutes from Main St. & the Pier with a wonderful ocean breeze
2 bedrooms with mirrored closets
2 baths with new vanities, granite counter tops, tile flooring & lightning
New kitchen with cabinets, granite counter tops, tile flooring and fan lamp
Freshly painted with new carpeting and a very nice backyard patio
Double pained vinyl windows with slider door and vertical blinds through out
One car garage with remote
Security deposit $2400.00
NO PETS..........GOOD CREDIT REPORT
Contact Al 714=319-5001
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133436p
Property Id 133436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5011630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18371 Patterson Ln 2 have any available units?
18371 Patterson Ln 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 18371 Patterson Ln 2 have?
Some of 18371 Patterson Ln 2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18371 Patterson Ln 2 currently offering any rent specials?
18371 Patterson Ln 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18371 Patterson Ln 2 pet-friendly?
No, 18371 Patterson Ln 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 18371 Patterson Ln 2 offer parking?
Yes, 18371 Patterson Ln 2 offers parking.
Does 18371 Patterson Ln 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18371 Patterson Ln 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18371 Patterson Ln 2 have a pool?
No, 18371 Patterson Ln 2 does not have a pool.
Does 18371 Patterson Ln 2 have accessible units?
No, 18371 Patterson Ln 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 18371 Patterson Ln 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18371 Patterson Ln 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18371 Patterson Ln 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18371 Patterson Ln 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles