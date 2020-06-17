18371 Patterson Ln 2

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit - Property Id: 133436
Just minutes from Main St. & the Pier with a wonderful ocean breeze
2 bedrooms with mirrored closets
2 baths with new vanities, granite counter tops, tile flooring & lightning
New kitchen with cabinets, granite counter tops, tile flooring and fan lamp
Freshly painted with new carpeting and a very nice backyard patio
Double pained vinyl windows with slider door and vertical blinds through out
One car garage with remote
Security deposit $2400.00
NO PETS..........GOOD CREDIT REPORT
Contact Al 714=319-5001
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133436p
Property Id 133436
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5011630)