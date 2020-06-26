All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17742 Lewis Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17742 Lewis Ln
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

17742 Lewis Ln

17742 Lewis Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17742 Lewis Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single story home in H.B. - Totally Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single story home in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach. Features include: completely updated kitchen with granite countertops, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances and recessed can lighting, bathrooms fully remodeled with tub and showers, updated bathroom cabinets with matching granite countertops, wood and tile floors throughout, completely painted interior, washer and dryer hookups in the 2 car garage, spacious open concept living room with cozy fireplace, large backyard great for entertaining!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17742 Lewis Ln have any available units?
17742 Lewis Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17742 Lewis Ln have?
Some of 17742 Lewis Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17742 Lewis Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17742 Lewis Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17742 Lewis Ln pet-friendly?
No, 17742 Lewis Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17742 Lewis Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17742 Lewis Ln offers parking.
Does 17742 Lewis Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17742 Lewis Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17742 Lewis Ln have a pool?
No, 17742 Lewis Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17742 Lewis Ln have accessible units?
No, 17742 Lewis Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17742 Lewis Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 17742 Lewis Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17742 Lewis Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17742 Lewis Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles