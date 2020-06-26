17742 Lewis Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single story home in H.B. - Totally Remodeled 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single story home in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach. Features include: completely updated kitchen with granite countertops, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances and recessed can lighting, bathrooms fully remodeled with tub and showers, updated bathroom cabinets with matching granite countertops, wood and tile floors throughout, completely painted interior, washer and dryer hookups in the 2 car garage, spacious open concept living room with cozy fireplace, large backyard great for entertaining!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507777)