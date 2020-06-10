All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17715 Brittany Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17715 Brittany Ln.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

17715 Brittany Ln.

17715 Brittany Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17715 Brittany Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Condo with Great Amenities in Huntington Beach! - This two bedroom, 1 bathroom, two story condo is in a wonderful community in Huntington Beach! The unit is 875 square feet and includes a private fenced-in patio, laminate flooring, and spacious rooms! As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room with a dining area attached. The dining room includes sliding glass doors to the outdoor space. The living room features a large window allowing plenty of natural lighting to the space. Moving on to the kitchen, you will find a dishwasher, four stove top gas oven, a double sink, and a conveniently located washer and dryer. The kitchen also features plenty of cabinet and counter space! On the second floor you will find both of the bedrooms, which include large closets, ceiling lighting and fans, and large windows with window coverings. The bathroom upstairs is a full size bathroom with a bathtub, shower, and cabinet vanity! The property comes with 1 carport space. The community offers a pool for your enjoyment! Located near multiple schools, the hospital, parks, shopping centers and various restaurants! Near access to the 405 freeway. Pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water and trash.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE5273167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17715 Brittany Ln. have any available units?
17715 Brittany Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17715 Brittany Ln. have?
Some of 17715 Brittany Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17715 Brittany Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
17715 Brittany Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17715 Brittany Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17715 Brittany Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 17715 Brittany Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 17715 Brittany Ln. offers parking.
Does 17715 Brittany Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17715 Brittany Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17715 Brittany Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 17715 Brittany Ln. has a pool.
Does 17715 Brittany Ln. have accessible units?
No, 17715 Brittany Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 17715 Brittany Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17715 Brittany Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17715 Brittany Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 17715 Brittany Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles