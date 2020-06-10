17715 Brittany Ln.

Amenities

Two Bedroom Condo with Great Amenities in Huntington Beach! - This two bedroom, 1 bathroom, two story condo is in a wonderful community in Huntington Beach! The unit is 875 square feet and includes a private fenced-in patio, laminate flooring, and spacious rooms! As you enter the home, you are greeted with a large living room with a dining area attached. The dining room includes sliding glass doors to the outdoor space. The living room features a large window allowing plenty of natural lighting to the space. Moving on to the kitchen, you will find a dishwasher, four stove top gas oven, a double sink, and a conveniently located washer and dryer. The kitchen also features plenty of cabinet and counter space! On the second floor you will find both of the bedrooms, which include large closets, ceiling lighting and fans, and large windows with window coverings. The bathroom upstairs is a full size bathroom with a bathtub, shower, and cabinet vanity! The property comes with 1 carport space. The community offers a pool for your enjoyment! Located near multiple schools, the hospital, parks, shopping centers and various restaurants! Near access to the 405 freeway. Pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, water and trash.



