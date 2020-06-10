All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

17682 Cameron A

17682 Cameron Street · (714) 655-1434
Location

17682 Cameron Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1Bed/1Ba Remodeled
1Bed/1Bath in Huntington Beach - Property Id: 272348

Excellent location. Completely remodeled includes all new vinyl windows, double door entry, porcelain flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinet with quartz countertop, all new stainless steel appliances include French refrigerator with ice maker, slide-in oven, dish washer, garbage disposal, recess lighting, central heat & central air condition, new blinds, one car garage and one additional parking space.
Must see to appreciate!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272348
Property Id 272348

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17682 Cameron A have any available units?
17682 Cameron A has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17682 Cameron A have?
Some of 17682 Cameron A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17682 Cameron A currently offering any rent specials?
17682 Cameron A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17682 Cameron A pet-friendly?
No, 17682 Cameron A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17682 Cameron A offer parking?
Yes, 17682 Cameron A does offer parking.
Does 17682 Cameron A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17682 Cameron A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17682 Cameron A have a pool?
No, 17682 Cameron A does not have a pool.
Does 17682 Cameron A have accessible units?
No, 17682 Cameron A does not have accessible units.
Does 17682 Cameron A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17682 Cameron A has units with dishwashers.
Does 17682 Cameron A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17682 Cameron A has units with air conditioning.
