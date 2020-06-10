17641 Sergio Circle #204

Amenities
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd. & the 405 Freeway and easy access to nearby shops, dining & entertainment options. Remodeled throughout, this unit features upgraded kitchen & baths complete with upgraded cabinetry & countertops, appliances such as gas stove, dishwasher, vaulted ceilings & upgraded flooring, cozy fireplace, private balcony, community pool & spa, 1 car garage + 1 assigned parking space
No Pets Allowed
