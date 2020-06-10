All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

17641 Sergio Circle #204

17641 Sergio Circle · (714) 378-1366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17641 Sergio Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17641 Sergio Circle #204 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Lovely 2 BD 2 BA Condo, Centrally Located in Huntington Beach - This positively lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the highly desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Centrally located with easy access to Beach Blvd. & the 405 Freeway and easy access to nearby shops, dining & entertainment options. Remodeled throughout, this unit features upgraded kitchen & baths complete with upgraded cabinetry & countertops, appliances such as gas stove, dishwasher, vaulted ceilings & upgraded flooring, cozy fireplace, private balcony, community pool & spa, 1 car garage + 1 assigned parking space

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17641 Sergio Circle #204 have any available units?
17641 Sergio Circle #204 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17641 Sergio Circle #204 have?
Some of 17641 Sergio Circle #204's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17641 Sergio Circle #204 currently offering any rent specials?
17641 Sergio Circle #204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17641 Sergio Circle #204 pet-friendly?
No, 17641 Sergio Circle #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17641 Sergio Circle #204 offer parking?
Yes, 17641 Sergio Circle #204 does offer parking.
Does 17641 Sergio Circle #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17641 Sergio Circle #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17641 Sergio Circle #204 have a pool?
Yes, 17641 Sergio Circle #204 has a pool.
Does 17641 Sergio Circle #204 have accessible units?
No, 17641 Sergio Circle #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 17641 Sergio Circle #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17641 Sergio Circle #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17641 Sergio Circle #204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17641 Sergio Circle #204 does not have units with air conditioning.
