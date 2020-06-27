All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:56 AM

17482 Bellport Circle

17482 Bellport Circle · No Longer Available
Location

17482 Bellport Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Feel the Ocean Breeze~ Beautifully REMODELED, Single Story, 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom, Single Story Detached Home on a Quiet and Private Cul-de-Sac Street. You'll be the FIRST to Enjoy the TOTALLY Renovated Kitchen with Brand New, Energy Efficient, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tasteful GRANITE Counters with White CUSTOM Cabinetry. BRAND NEW Bathrooms with Natural, Earth-tone Tile Shower Enclosures, Matching Granite Counters, Vanities and Self Shut-off Light Fixtures. High, Dramatic Cathedral Ceilings as you enter into the house and welcomed by a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17482 Bellport Circle have any available units?
17482 Bellport Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17482 Bellport Circle have?
Some of 17482 Bellport Circle's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17482 Bellport Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17482 Bellport Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17482 Bellport Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17482 Bellport Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17482 Bellport Circle offer parking?
No, 17482 Bellport Circle does not offer parking.
Does 17482 Bellport Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17482 Bellport Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17482 Bellport Circle have a pool?
No, 17482 Bellport Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17482 Bellport Circle have accessible units?
No, 17482 Bellport Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17482 Bellport Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 17482 Bellport Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17482 Bellport Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 17482 Bellport Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

