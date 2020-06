Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family attached home. This unique design is only a 20 min walk to the beach and all its amenities. Restaurants, Tuesday farmers market, and all the activities that come with it. It features recent updates and plenty of entertaining space for guests. There is a front and back yard and only attached with one wall with the neighbors. This is a must see.