17131 Green Lane
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

17131 Green Lane

17131 Green Ln · No Longer Available
Location

17131 Green Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous townhouse just steps from the wetlands! 1 car attached garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Private patio and balcony off of large master. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters. Lots of natural light. Well maintained pride of ownership complex with gorgeous curb appeal. Located in neighborhood of 1-2 million dollar homes. Close to beach and walking trails. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

