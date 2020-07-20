Fabulous townhouse just steps from the wetlands! 1 car attached garage with washer and dryer hook-ups. Private patio and balcony off of large master. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters. Lots of natural light. Well maintained pride of ownership complex with gorgeous curb appeal. Located in neighborhood of 1-2 million dollar homes. Close to beach and walking trails. Move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Does 17131 Green Lane have any available units?
17131 Green Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
