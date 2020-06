Amenities

in unit laundry carport recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Waterfront beauty!!! located on the main channel in Huntington Harbour with a 24" boat dock. Completely remodeled with a state of the

arts kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, regular size washer and dryer. Large living and dining room with tile floors vaulted ceilings

cozy fireplace and VIEW OF THE CHANNEL. Lovely master suite with walk-in closet,completely remodeled bath. Large loft upstairs

the could be an office/guest room. 1 Carport and 1 outside parking space.