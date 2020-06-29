17091 Pleasant Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Huntington Beach Home on Cul-De-Sac - Beautiful 2 story home in desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage, with dual pane windows on a Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen is equipped with granite counters, hardwood cabinets, multiple pantry area, built-in microwave/oven combo, gas range top, breakfast bar with bay window over looking back yard. All baths have been updated with contemporary design. Front facing living room. Spacious family room with ceramic tile flooring, fireplace and slider to the back yard. Property is in the middle of the tract away from traffic. This is a great neighborhood. Located within 4 stoplights to the beach! Bolsa Chica Wetlands and Mesa are next to the tract with hiking trails with lots of natural areas.



(RLNE3282161)