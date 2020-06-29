All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 17091 Pleasant Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
17091 Pleasant Circle
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

17091 Pleasant Circle

17091 Pleasant Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17091 Pleasant Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Huntington Beach Home on Cul-De-Sac - Beautiful 2 story home in desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood. 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage, with dual pane windows on a Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen is equipped with granite counters, hardwood cabinets, multiple pantry area, built-in microwave/oven combo, gas range top, breakfast bar with bay window over looking back yard. All baths have been updated with contemporary design. Front facing living room. Spacious family room with ceramic tile flooring, fireplace and slider to the back yard. Property is in the middle of the tract away from traffic. This is a great neighborhood. Located within 4 stoplights to the beach! Bolsa Chica Wetlands and Mesa are next to the tract with hiking trails with lots of natural areas.

(RLNE3282161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17091 Pleasant Circle have any available units?
17091 Pleasant Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17091 Pleasant Circle have?
Some of 17091 Pleasant Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17091 Pleasant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
17091 Pleasant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17091 Pleasant Circle pet-friendly?
No, 17091 Pleasant Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17091 Pleasant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 17091 Pleasant Circle offers parking.
Does 17091 Pleasant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17091 Pleasant Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17091 Pleasant Circle have a pool?
No, 17091 Pleasant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 17091 Pleasant Circle have accessible units?
No, 17091 Pleasant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 17091 Pleasant Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 17091 Pleasant Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17091 Pleasant Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 17091 Pleasant Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles