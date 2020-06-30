17061 Sandra Lee Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2-bed, 2-bath-Super spacious 1,399 square ft. unit with nature at your doorstep. Follow the trails along Bolsa Chica Reserves and Sunset Beach. Stroll across the street to Huntington Harbour Trader Joe's shopping center. Attached garage and private patio/yard. High-Quality craftsmanship with designer features, tall ceilings, modern layout. Must see to appreciate! Open Concept living room/Dining Room flooring/Stainless steel appliances/ fixtures throughout Modern Gourmet Kitchen with Island for extra seating. Blackout shades in bedrooms, Privacy window coverings, Garage attachment, Pet-Friendly, Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer Hook-Up, Glass Standup shower, Nearby schools include Harbour View Elementary School and Marina High School. Coming Soon! It will be READY on March 18, 2020!