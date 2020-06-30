All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

17061 Sandra Lee Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2-bed, 2-bath-Super spacious 1,399 square ft. unit with nature at your doorstep. Follow the trails along Bolsa Chica Reserves and Sunset Beach. Stroll across the street to Huntington Harbour Trader Joe's shopping center. Attached garage and private patio/yard. High-Quality craftsmanship with designer features, tall ceilings, modern layout. Must see to appreciate! Open Concept living room/Dining Room flooring/Stainless steel appliances/ fixtures throughout Modern Gourmet Kitchen with Island for extra seating. Blackout shades in bedrooms, Privacy window coverings, Garage attachment, Pet-Friendly, Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer Hook-Up, Glass Standup shower, Nearby schools include Harbour View Elementary School and Marina High School. Coming Soon! It will be READY on March 18, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17061 Sandra Lee Lane have any available units?
17061 Sandra Lee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17061 Sandra Lee Lane have?
Some of 17061 Sandra Lee Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17061 Sandra Lee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17061 Sandra Lee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17061 Sandra Lee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17061 Sandra Lee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17061 Sandra Lee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17061 Sandra Lee Lane offers parking.
Does 17061 Sandra Lee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17061 Sandra Lee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17061 Sandra Lee Lane have a pool?
No, 17061 Sandra Lee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17061 Sandra Lee Lane have accessible units?
No, 17061 Sandra Lee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17061 Sandra Lee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17061 Sandra Lee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17061 Sandra Lee Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17061 Sandra Lee Lane has units with air conditioning.

