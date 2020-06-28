All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

17033 Edgewater Lane

17033 Edgewater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17033 Edgewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
hot tub
range
refrigerator
Enjoy water views all the way to the wetlands in his rare Single Level Home. Situated on the mainland this home has 180 degree of water views. This home is remodeled throughout with limestone floors, beautiful glass entry and views all the way to the water. Cook on your Wolf Stove as you look out to the water along with all top of the line appliances throughout the home. Master Bedroom has built in custom closets, remodeled bath with dual shower heads and a makeup table for those nights out. Enjoy your breakfast or the hot tub in your center located atrium with privacy. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack & Jill Bath with an additional 1/2 bath in the main entry hall. This home also has all the new technology from solar panels on the rooftop to a entire home filtration system for all of your water. Home is located with very desirable Southern Exposure, a boat dock for a 50 foot boat LOA and the perfect home for the Annual Harbour Boat Parade during the holidays. Walking distance to full service shopping center and you can also walk to the beach. Surfs up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17033 Edgewater Lane have any available units?
17033 Edgewater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17033 Edgewater Lane have?
Some of 17033 Edgewater Lane's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17033 Edgewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17033 Edgewater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17033 Edgewater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17033 Edgewater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 17033 Edgewater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17033 Edgewater Lane offers parking.
Does 17033 Edgewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17033 Edgewater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17033 Edgewater Lane have a pool?
No, 17033 Edgewater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17033 Edgewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 17033 Edgewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17033 Edgewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17033 Edgewater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17033 Edgewater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17033 Edgewater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
