17033 Edgewater Lane

Amenities

parking recently renovated hot tub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Enjoy water views all the way to the wetlands in his rare Single Level Home. Situated on the mainland this home has 180 degree of water views. This home is remodeled throughout with limestone floors, beautiful glass entry and views all the way to the water. Cook on your Wolf Stove as you look out to the water along with all top of the line appliances throughout the home. Master Bedroom has built in custom closets, remodeled bath with dual shower heads and a makeup table for those nights out. Enjoy your breakfast or the hot tub in your center located atrium with privacy. Two additional bedrooms share a Jack & Jill Bath with an additional 1/2 bath in the main entry hall. This home also has all the new technology from solar panels on the rooftop to a entire home filtration system for all of your water. Home is located with very desirable Southern Exposure, a boat dock for a 50 foot boat LOA and the perfect home for the Annual Harbour Boat Parade during the holidays. Walking distance to full service shopping center and you can also walk to the beach. Surfs up!