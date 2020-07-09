All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16965 Bluewater Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16965 Bluewater Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

16965 Bluewater Lane

16965 Bluewater Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16965 Bluewater Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious One bedroom condo with an extra loft. Very clean and move-in ready. Enjoy the Huntington Harbour lifestyle and also live across the street from Sunset Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16965 Bluewater Lane have any available units?
16965 Bluewater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16965 Bluewater Lane have?
Some of 16965 Bluewater Lane's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16965 Bluewater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16965 Bluewater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16965 Bluewater Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16965 Bluewater Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16965 Bluewater Lane offer parking?
No, 16965 Bluewater Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16965 Bluewater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16965 Bluewater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16965 Bluewater Lane have a pool?
No, 16965 Bluewater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16965 Bluewater Lane have accessible units?
No, 16965 Bluewater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16965 Bluewater Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16965 Bluewater Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16965 Bluewater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16965 Bluewater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles