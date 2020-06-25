All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16952 Pacific Coast Highway
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

16952 Pacific Coast Highway

16952 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

16952 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Affordable beach living at it’s best! Studio/one bath condo in the Harbour Pacific Condominium complex on the Huntington Harbor less than a 3 minute walk to the Pacific Ocean. Located on PCH at the beach and a mile-long green belt in the friendliest spot on the Southern California Coast.
This condo is part of a very well maintained garden setting type complex on the Huntington Harbor, one block from the ocean, walking distance to numerous restaurants and bars. The complex has a swimming pool, hot tubs, gas barbecues, and it’s own beach on the Huntington Harbor with boat dock ( subject to availability), horseshoe pit, picnic tables, etc.
This an end unit - only one neighbor - on the second floor of a two-story building with vaulted ceilings in a very quiet area of the complex sheltered from street noise. Large windows throughout with a sliding glass door leading to a sizable balcony overlooking a garden area. 1 year old carpet and dishwasher! Unit includes one carport and one parking pass. Additional storage also included in the carport area. Additional storage also included in carport area. Microwave and refrigerator included, without warranty. For additional details contact Vedette at 949-933-3135

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16952 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
16952 Pacific Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16952 Pacific Coast Highway have?
Some of 16952 Pacific Coast Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16952 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
16952 Pacific Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16952 Pacific Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 16952 Pacific Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16952 Pacific Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 16952 Pacific Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 16952 Pacific Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16952 Pacific Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16952 Pacific Coast Highway have a pool?
Yes, 16952 Pacific Coast Highway has a pool.
Does 16952 Pacific Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 16952 Pacific Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 16952 Pacific Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16952 Pacific Coast Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 16952 Pacific Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 16952 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

