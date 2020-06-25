16952 Pacific Coast Highway

Amenities

Affordable beach living at it’s best! Studio/one bath condo in the Harbour Pacific Condominium complex on the Huntington Harbor less than a 3 minute walk to the Pacific Ocean. Located on PCH at the beach and a mile-long green belt in the friendliest spot on the Southern California Coast.

This condo is part of a very well maintained garden setting type complex on the Huntington Harbor, one block from the ocean, walking distance to numerous restaurants and bars. The complex has a swimming pool, hot tubs, gas barbecues, and it’s own beach on the Huntington Harbor with boat dock ( subject to availability), horseshoe pit, picnic tables, etc.

This an end unit - only one neighbor - on the second floor of a two-story building with vaulted ceilings in a very quiet area of the complex sheltered from street noise. Large windows throughout with a sliding glass door leading to a sizable balcony overlooking a garden area. 1 year old carpet and dishwasher! Unit includes one carport and one parking pass. Additional storage also included in the carport area. Additional storage also included in carport area. Microwave and refrigerator included, without warranty. For additional details contact Vedette at 949-933-3135