All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16912 Sims Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16912 Sims Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

16912 Sims Lane

16912 Sims Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16912 Sims Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beach living available immediately! Enjoy living within walking or biking distance to the beach and Huntington Harbour in this lovely upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. You'll enjoy the open, spacious design and appreciate the natural lighting afforded by two private balconies. Other amenities include fireplace, walk in closet, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, crown molding, interior laundry, ample storage and 2 covered garage parking spaces. This gated community offers secure parking along with pool, spa, BBQ & Club House. Walking distance to Huntington Harbour Mall for groceries, restaurants, professional and financial services. This property is currently being used as a 2 bedroom 2 bath with spacious office due to French doors in bedroom #3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16912 Sims Lane have any available units?
16912 Sims Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16912 Sims Lane have?
Some of 16912 Sims Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16912 Sims Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16912 Sims Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16912 Sims Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16912 Sims Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16912 Sims Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16912 Sims Lane does offer parking.
Does 16912 Sims Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16912 Sims Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16912 Sims Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16912 Sims Lane has a pool.
Does 16912 Sims Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 16912 Sims Lane has accessible units.
Does 16912 Sims Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16912 Sims Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16912 Sims Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16912 Sims Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles