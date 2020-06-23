16912 Sims Lane

Amenities

Beach living available immediately! Enjoy living within walking or biking distance to the beach and Huntington Harbour in this lovely upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. You'll enjoy the open, spacious design and appreciate the natural lighting afforded by two private balconies. Other amenities include fireplace, walk in closet, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, crown molding, interior laundry, ample storage and 2 covered garage parking spaces. This gated community offers secure parking along with pool, spa, BBQ & Club House. Walking distance to Huntington Harbour Mall for groceries, restaurants, professional and financial services. This property is currently being used as a 2 bedroom 2 bath with spacious office due to French doors in bedroom #3.