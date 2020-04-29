Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo - 16841 Bream Ln. #71, Huntington Beach - 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 2 Story Condo, Recently Remodeled, Quartz Countertops, Freshly Painted, Tile Downstairs, Laminate Wood Flooring Upstairs, Carpeting in Bedrooms, Downstairs Patio, W/D Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage. HOA offers Pool & Tennis Courts. Trash is included.



Small Pets will be Considered. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.



Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.

Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.



(RLNE5587859)