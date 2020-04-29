All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16841 Bream Ln. #71.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16841 Bream Ln. #71
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

16841 Bream Ln. #71

16841 Bream Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16841 Bream Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo - 16841 Bream Ln. #71, Huntington Beach - 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 2 Story Condo, Recently Remodeled, Quartz Countertops, Freshly Painted, Tile Downstairs, Laminate Wood Flooring Upstairs, Carpeting in Bedrooms, Downstairs Patio, W/D Hookups 1 Car Detached Garage. HOA offers Pool & Tennis Courts. Trash is included.

Small Pets will be Considered. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

(RLNE5587859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16841 Bream Ln. #71 have any available units?
16841 Bream Ln. #71 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16841 Bream Ln. #71 have?
Some of 16841 Bream Ln. #71's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16841 Bream Ln. #71 currently offering any rent specials?
16841 Bream Ln. #71 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16841 Bream Ln. #71 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16841 Bream Ln. #71 is pet friendly.
Does 16841 Bream Ln. #71 offer parking?
Yes, 16841 Bream Ln. #71 offers parking.
Does 16841 Bream Ln. #71 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16841 Bream Ln. #71 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16841 Bream Ln. #71 have a pool?
Yes, 16841 Bream Ln. #71 has a pool.
Does 16841 Bream Ln. #71 have accessible units?
No, 16841 Bream Ln. #71 does not have accessible units.
Does 16841 Bream Ln. #71 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16841 Bream Ln. #71 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16841 Bream Ln. #71 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16841 Bream Ln. #71 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles