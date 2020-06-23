All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:42 AM

16795 Roosevelt

16795 Roosevelt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16795 Roosevelt Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit A for the Roosevelt Ln. complex is located very privately at the beginning of the complex. It is just 1.5 miles from the ocean and a 4 minute walk to Ralphs Supermarket. Starbucks, restaurants, and other stores are all nearby. This large, three level 2400 square foot townhouse will have quality laminate floors downstairs. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It has high ceilings and skylights giving the feeling of spaciousness. The kitchen is renovated with granite counters and a beautiful back splash. Two fireplaces, wet bar, indoor laundry. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Separate Loft. Attached tandem garage. Owner will change flooring.
Owner pays for gardening and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16795 Roosevelt have any available units?
16795 Roosevelt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16795 Roosevelt have?
Some of 16795 Roosevelt's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16795 Roosevelt currently offering any rent specials?
16795 Roosevelt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16795 Roosevelt pet-friendly?
No, 16795 Roosevelt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16795 Roosevelt offer parking?
Yes, 16795 Roosevelt does offer parking.
Does 16795 Roosevelt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16795 Roosevelt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16795 Roosevelt have a pool?
No, 16795 Roosevelt does not have a pool.
Does 16795 Roosevelt have accessible units?
No, 16795 Roosevelt does not have accessible units.
Does 16795 Roosevelt have units with dishwashers?
No, 16795 Roosevelt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16795 Roosevelt have units with air conditioning?
No, 16795 Roosevelt does not have units with air conditioning.
