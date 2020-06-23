16795 Roosevelt

Amenities

Unit A for the Roosevelt Ln. complex is located very privately at the beginning of the complex. It is just 1.5 miles from the ocean and a 4 minute walk to Ralphs Supermarket. Starbucks, restaurants, and other stores are all nearby. This large, three level 2400 square foot townhouse will have quality laminate floors downstairs. There are three bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It has high ceilings and skylights giving the feeling of spaciousness. The kitchen is renovated with granite counters and a beautiful back splash. Two fireplaces, wet bar, indoor laundry. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Separate Loft. Attached tandem garage. Owner will change flooring.

Owner pays for gardening and water.