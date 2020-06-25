All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
16751 Rhone Lane
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

16751 Rhone Lane

16751 Rhone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16751 Rhone Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WELCOME SUMMER!!!! With its sparkling, sunny, west facing pool and spa to the huge over 7800 square foot lot there is still even more room for a lawn to enjoy....START THE BBQ. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath clean and beautiful home has soaring ceilings, contemporary newer wood laminate flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint colors, a newer furnace and direct access to your 2 car garage. Add to that an en-suite master bedroom with walk-in closet and you have found your new pool home at the beach!
HOME HAS BEEN PUT ON HOLD. WE HAVE MANY QUALIFIED APPLICATIONS AND ARE GIVING THE PEOPLE WHO SAW THE HOME 6/15/19 TIME TO SUBMIT. THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16751 Rhone Lane have any available units?
16751 Rhone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16751 Rhone Lane have?
Some of 16751 Rhone Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16751 Rhone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16751 Rhone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16751 Rhone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16751 Rhone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16751 Rhone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16751 Rhone Lane offers parking.
Does 16751 Rhone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16751 Rhone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16751 Rhone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16751 Rhone Lane has a pool.
Does 16751 Rhone Lane have accessible units?
No, 16751 Rhone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16751 Rhone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16751 Rhone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16751 Rhone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16751 Rhone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
