16751 Rhone Lane

WELCOME SUMMER!!!! With its sparkling, sunny, west facing pool and spa to the huge over 7800 square foot lot there is still even more room for a lawn to enjoy....START THE BBQ. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath clean and beautiful home has soaring ceilings, contemporary newer wood laminate flooring throughout, fresh neutral paint colors, a newer furnace and direct access to your 2 car garage. Add to that an en-suite master bedroom with walk-in closet and you have found your new pool home at the beach!

HOME HAS BEEN PUT ON HOLD. WE HAVE MANY QUALIFIED APPLICATIONS AND ARE GIVING THE PEOPLE WHO SAW THE HOME 6/15/19 TIME TO SUBMIT. THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER SHOWINGS.