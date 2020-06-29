16692 Goldenwest Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath apartment in great Huntington Beach location. Upstairs unit with great floor plan! It comes with two parking spaces, one in the shared garage and one in the assigned space next to the garage. This unit is freshly painted, upgraded bathroom, new wood like floors in bedrooms, hallway and living room. New window blinds throughout. This apartment is in the 4-plex located near Murdy Park. Excellent location and close to shopping, schools, retail, restaurants, parks and more. Laundry facilities within the building.