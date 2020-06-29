All apartments in Huntington Beach
16692 Goldenwest Street

Location

16692 Goldenwest St, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled 2 Bed, 1 Bath apartment in great Huntington Beach location. Upstairs unit with great floor plan! It comes with two parking spaces, one in the shared garage and one in the assigned space next to the garage. This unit is freshly painted, upgraded bathroom, new wood like floors in bedrooms, hallway and living room. New window blinds throughout. This apartment is in the 4-plex located near Murdy Park. Excellent location and close to shopping, schools, retail, restaurants, parks and more. Laundry facilities within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16692 Goldenwest Street have any available units?
16692 Goldenwest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16692 Goldenwest Street have?
Some of 16692 Goldenwest Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16692 Goldenwest Street currently offering any rent specials?
16692 Goldenwest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16692 Goldenwest Street pet-friendly?
No, 16692 Goldenwest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16692 Goldenwest Street offer parking?
Yes, 16692 Goldenwest Street offers parking.
Does 16692 Goldenwest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16692 Goldenwest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16692 Goldenwest Street have a pool?
No, 16692 Goldenwest Street does not have a pool.
Does 16692 Goldenwest Street have accessible units?
No, 16692 Goldenwest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16692 Goldenwest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16692 Goldenwest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16692 Goldenwest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16692 Goldenwest Street does not have units with air conditioning.

