16661 Bartlett Lane

Upgraded, Single Story, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms in a 4-Plex located near Murdy Park in Huntington Beach. Interior features include: Smooth Ceilings with Recessed Lighting in Living Room and Ceiling Fan/Lights in the Dining Area and Both Bedrooms. Newer Dual Paned, Milgard Windows & Patio Slider Door provide potential energy savings and operate smoothly. The Kitchen has stainless steel Appliances, New stainless steel sink and lots of Cabinet Storage. Flooring is Porcelain Tile in Entry, Dining Area & Bathrooms; and the Bedrooms Hall and Living Room have Carpet. There is a fenced patio off the living room. Hookups for tenant's washer & Gas Dryer are in a Laundry Room. This unit has assigned parking: 1 vehicle in garage w/ garage door opener & 2nd vehicle in uncovered parking space. The Landlord pays for water and trash pick-up. Tenant pays for Gas, Electric and their Communication package. This is a Non-Smoking Property.