16661 Bartlett Lane
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:59 AM

16661 Bartlett Lane

16661 Bartlett Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16661 Bartlett Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upgraded, Single Story, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms in a 4-Plex located near Murdy Park in Huntington Beach. Interior features include: Smooth Ceilings with Recessed Lighting in Living Room and Ceiling Fan/Lights in the Dining Area and Both Bedrooms. Newer Dual Paned, Milgard Windows & Patio Slider Door provide potential energy savings and operate smoothly. The Kitchen has stainless steel Appliances, New stainless steel sink and lots of Cabinet Storage. Flooring is Porcelain Tile in Entry, Dining Area & Bathrooms; and the Bedrooms Hall and Living Room have Carpet. There is a fenced patio off the living room. Hookups for tenant's washer & Gas Dryer are in a Laundry Room. This unit has assigned parking: 1 vehicle in garage w/ garage door opener & 2nd vehicle in uncovered parking space. The Landlord pays for water and trash pick-up. Tenant pays for Gas, Electric and their Communication package. This is a Non-Smoking Property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16661 Bartlett Lane have any available units?
16661 Bartlett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16661 Bartlett Lane have?
Some of 16661 Bartlett Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16661 Bartlett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16661 Bartlett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16661 Bartlett Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16661 Bartlett Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16661 Bartlett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16661 Bartlett Lane offers parking.
Does 16661 Bartlett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16661 Bartlett Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16661 Bartlett Lane have a pool?
No, 16661 Bartlett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16661 Bartlett Lane have accessible units?
No, 16661 Bartlett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16661 Bartlett Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16661 Bartlett Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16661 Bartlett Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16661 Bartlett Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
