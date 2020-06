Amenities

in unit laundry pool refrigerator

HUNTINGTON TOWNHOMES....NEAR THE BEACH. Two story, two bedroom with 1.5 bath. Community pool. Near schools and shopping. Please drive by the area. Still in the process of getting it ready. Comes with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. Please drive by and then make application. A must before viewing. FREE TO APPLY. Go to my Website: jvpmres.com to apply. BRE #778105