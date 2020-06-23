16552 Patricia Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage internet access

This beautifully upgraded home is nestled on a quiet street walking distance to Irdy Park, 4 miles from the beach, and is in the award winning Ocean View School District. The home boasts a bright open floor plan with newer appointments including recessed lighting, dual pane vinyl windows, crown moulding, tasteful custom paint, and wood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and warm wood cabinetry all of which open to dining/living areas with a breakfast bar. Large living room looks out to a private backyard with designer concrete patio surrounded by brand new grass and landscape all perfect for the next family get together. Both bathrooms have granite countertops, gorgeous stone work and updated cabinetry. Mirrored wardrobes with carpet in all bedrooms. This home even has air conditioning, and the gardener is included too!



Additional details include:

- 2 car garage with custom storage cabinets, sink, and laundry

- Prewired for video, internet, and phone

- FIOS high speed internet

- No smoking

- 1 year lease min required, 3 year desired