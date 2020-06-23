All apartments in Huntington Beach
16552 Patricia Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16552 Patricia Lane

16552 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16552 Patricia Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
This beautifully upgraded home is nestled on a quiet street walking distance to Irdy Park, 4 miles from the beach, and is in the award winning Ocean View School District. The home boasts a bright open floor plan with newer appointments including recessed lighting, dual pane vinyl windows, crown moulding, tasteful custom paint, and wood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and warm wood cabinetry all of which open to dining/living areas with a breakfast bar. Large living room looks out to a private backyard with designer concrete patio surrounded by brand new grass and landscape all perfect for the next family get together. Both bathrooms have granite countertops, gorgeous stone work and updated cabinetry. Mirrored wardrobes with carpet in all bedrooms. This home even has air conditioning, and the gardener is included too!

Additional details include:
- 2 car garage with custom storage cabinets, sink, and laundry
- Prewired for video, internet, and phone
- FIOS high speed internet
- No smoking
- 1 year lease min required, 3 year desired

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16552 Patricia Lane have any available units?
16552 Patricia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16552 Patricia Lane have?
Some of 16552 Patricia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16552 Patricia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16552 Patricia Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16552 Patricia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16552 Patricia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16552 Patricia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16552 Patricia Lane does offer parking.
Does 16552 Patricia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16552 Patricia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16552 Patricia Lane have a pool?
No, 16552 Patricia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16552 Patricia Lane have accessible units?
No, 16552 Patricia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16552 Patricia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16552 Patricia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16552 Patricia Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16552 Patricia Lane has units with air conditioning.
