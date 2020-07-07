16548 Harbour Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo in Christiana Bay. This beautiful home has been completely updated. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters opens to living room. Beautiful wood flooring downstairs and newer light carpet upstairs. Remodeled bathrooms. One of the large bedrooms has been remodeled into a great living space for watching tv or using as a office or bedroom. Owner will install doors to bedroom prior to move-in. Detached 2 car garage with enclosed private patio. The patio is like man cave or family room. It has covered area where You can watch tv. It also has a fabulous built in bbq. Very private with raised walls. There is an optional 24' boat dock available. Ask about monthly cost. It's just a walk across the street and take off in your boat. You won’t want to miss the beautiful move in ready home.