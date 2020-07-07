All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 16 2020

16548 Harbour Lane

Location

16548 Harbour Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo in Christiana Bay. This beautiful home has been completely updated. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters opens to living room. Beautiful wood flooring downstairs and newer light carpet upstairs. Remodeled bathrooms. One of the large bedrooms has been remodeled into a great living space for watching tv or using as a office or bedroom. Owner will install doors to bedroom prior to move-in. Detached 2 car garage with enclosed private patio. The patio is like man cave or family room. It has covered area where You can watch tv. It also has a fabulous built in bbq. Very private with raised walls. There is an optional 24' boat dock available. Ask about monthly cost. It's just a walk across the street and take off in your boat. You won’t want to miss the beautiful move in ready home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16548 Harbour Lane have any available units?
16548 Harbour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16548 Harbour Lane have?
Some of 16548 Harbour Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16548 Harbour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16548 Harbour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16548 Harbour Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16548 Harbour Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16548 Harbour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16548 Harbour Lane offers parking.
Does 16548 Harbour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16548 Harbour Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16548 Harbour Lane have a pool?
No, 16548 Harbour Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16548 Harbour Lane have accessible units?
No, 16548 Harbour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16548 Harbour Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16548 Harbour Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16548 Harbour Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16548 Harbour Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

