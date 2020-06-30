16531 Kellog

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely, beach close upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit with views of green belt. Recently remodeled unit that gets lots of sunlight. Property is well-maintained and managed. Property is at end of a Cul-de-Sac. Laminate flooring in living room and granite counters in bathrooms. No shared walls. Comes with one parking space in a shared garage as well as a reserved parking spot. Laundry room on-site. Close to beach, entertainment, Murdy Park, schools, Bella Terra. Available January 15, 2020 for move-in. Small Pet OK with pet deposit.