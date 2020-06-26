All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

16508 Harbour Lane

16508 Harbour Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16508 Harbour Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
3D Tour --> https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/16508-Harbour-Ln-3-Huntington-Beach-CA-92649/25671598_zpid/?view=public&mmlb=t,0
Video Tour --> https://vimeo.com/386882477
Mid-century Modern Huntington Harbor 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home with boat dock. Beautiful custom stained glass front door, first floor bedroom with attached bath, Updated Kitchen with stunning custom cabinets and Corian counters, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and large windows letting in tons of natural light. Lush and Tropical landscaping on the Over-sized Patio that leads to the detached 2 car garage with sink and lots of storage space. Second level has 2 additional guest bedrooms and Large Master Suite with Fireplace, Balcony, and 4 closets. Christiana Bay HOA includes pool and water access. Nearby community park and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16508 Harbour Lane have any available units?
16508 Harbour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16508 Harbour Lane have?
Some of 16508 Harbour Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16508 Harbour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16508 Harbour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16508 Harbour Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16508 Harbour Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16508 Harbour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16508 Harbour Lane offers parking.
Does 16508 Harbour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16508 Harbour Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16508 Harbour Lane have a pool?
Yes, 16508 Harbour Lane has a pool.
Does 16508 Harbour Lane have accessible units?
No, 16508 Harbour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16508 Harbour Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16508 Harbour Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16508 Harbour Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16508 Harbour Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

