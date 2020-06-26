16508 Harbour Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

3D Tour --> https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/16508-Harbour-Ln-3-Huntington-Beach-CA-92649/25671598_zpid/?view=public&mmlb=t,0

Video Tour --> https://vimeo.com/386882477

Mid-century Modern Huntington Harbor 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home with boat dock. Beautiful custom stained glass front door, first floor bedroom with attached bath, Updated Kitchen with stunning custom cabinets and Corian counters, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace and large windows letting in tons of natural light. Lush and Tropical landscaping on the Over-sized Patio that leads to the detached 2 car garage with sink and lots of storage space. Second level has 2 additional guest bedrooms and Large Master Suite with Fireplace, Balcony, and 4 closets. Christiana Bay HOA includes pool and water access. Nearby community park and tennis courts.