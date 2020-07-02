All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

16407 25th

16407 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16407 25th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Steps from the sand in vibrant Sunset Beach. This attached home features a large entertainment area with formal living room with lots of windows, a stone fireplace, tile flooring open to a banquet size dining room. The kitchen has white wood cabinetry, convenient built in desk, and a sit down bar that is open to the dining room. Appliances include a downdraft smooth electric cooktop, double oven, refrigerator and built in microwave. The convenient half bath has a granite countertop, and decor sink and faucet. Upstairs are three large bedrooms. The master is huge with another two sided brick fireplace shared with a private retreat that opens to a private balcony. The master bath has dual vanity, an enormous multi fixture stall shower, and a separate sauna. There is also a separate dressing area and walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are also large with a second bath with dual granite toped vanity The laundry area has room for side by side washer and dryer with wood cabinetry. The third floor deck is accessed from the interior stairs and has a view of the ocean on one side and mountains on the other. There is a two car garage. Stroll to the sand or enjoy the large variety of restaurants across the street at Peters Landing or up and down the street on Pacific Coast Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16407 25th have any available units?
16407 25th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16407 25th have?
Some of 16407 25th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16407 25th currently offering any rent specials?
16407 25th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16407 25th pet-friendly?
No, 16407 25th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16407 25th offer parking?
Yes, 16407 25th offers parking.
Does 16407 25th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16407 25th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16407 25th have a pool?
No, 16407 25th does not have a pool.
Does 16407 25th have accessible units?
No, 16407 25th does not have accessible units.
Does 16407 25th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16407 25th has units with dishwashers.
Does 16407 25th have units with air conditioning?
No, 16407 25th does not have units with air conditioning.

