16407 25th

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage sauna

Steps from the sand in vibrant Sunset Beach. This attached home features a large entertainment area with formal living room with lots of windows, a stone fireplace, tile flooring open to a banquet size dining room. The kitchen has white wood cabinetry, convenient built in desk, and a sit down bar that is open to the dining room. Appliances include a downdraft smooth electric cooktop, double oven, refrigerator and built in microwave. The convenient half bath has a granite countertop, and decor sink and faucet. Upstairs are three large bedrooms. The master is huge with another two sided brick fireplace shared with a private retreat that opens to a private balcony. The master bath has dual vanity, an enormous multi fixture stall shower, and a separate sauna. There is also a separate dressing area and walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are also large with a second bath with dual granite toped vanity The laundry area has room for side by side washer and dryer with wood cabinetry. The third floor deck is accessed from the interior stairs and has a view of the ocean on one side and mountains on the other. There is a two car garage. Stroll to the sand or enjoy the large variety of restaurants across the street at Peters Landing or up and down the street on Pacific Coast Highway.