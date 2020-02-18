16262 Bradbury Lane

Amenities

Stunning HB property featuring new custom bathrooms, carpet, fresh paint, shutters and newer custom kitchen with Miele/Thermador and Samsung appliances. Professionally landscaped front and backyard with built-in BBQ and sprinklers on timer. The downstairs bathroom has a jacuzzi bathtub w/ shower and the upstairs has a double sink with brand new custom shower. The house has a Whole-House Fan to go with the AC unit and gets a great breeze with simply opening the windows. The property is outfitted with Vivent Security Alarm, sensors and cameras that will be activated when internet account has been setup. The whole house is outfitted with CAT 6 Network cables throughout for direct connectivity.