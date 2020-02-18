All apartments in Huntington Beach
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16262 Bradbury Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

16262 Bradbury Lane

16262 Bradbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16262 Bradbury Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
bathtub
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Stunning HB property featuring new custom bathrooms, carpet, fresh paint, shutters and newer custom kitchen with Miele/Thermador and Samsung appliances. Professionally landscaped front and backyard with built-in BBQ and sprinklers on timer. The downstairs bathroom has a jacuzzi bathtub w/ shower and the upstairs has a double sink with brand new custom shower. The house has a Whole-House Fan to go with the AC unit and gets a great breeze with simply opening the windows. The property is outfitted with Vivent Security Alarm, sensors and cameras that will be activated when internet account has been setup. The whole house is outfitted with CAT 6 Network cables throughout for direct connectivity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16262 Bradbury Lane have any available units?
16262 Bradbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16262 Bradbury Lane have?
Some of 16262 Bradbury Lane's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16262 Bradbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16262 Bradbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16262 Bradbury Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16262 Bradbury Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16262 Bradbury Lane offer parking?
No, 16262 Bradbury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16262 Bradbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16262 Bradbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16262 Bradbury Lane have a pool?
No, 16262 Bradbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16262 Bradbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 16262 Bradbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16262 Bradbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16262 Bradbury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16262 Bradbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16262 Bradbury Lane has units with air conditioning.
