Amenities

putting green hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

16112 Tortola Circle Available 08/01/19 Beautifully upgraded lagoon front furnished 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Condo in the Seagate Community of HB - Gorgeous furnished Lagoon front town home with a mini artificial turf putting green is located in the distinguished Seagate community of Huntington Harbour. This entertainer's delight home features stunning water views from nearly every main living space. Situated on a wide portion of the lagoon, this gorgeous residence spans approximately 1,856 square feet of living space with interiors including three spacious bedrooms + dining area, three meticulously upgraded bathrooms, and immaculately upgraded kitchen complete with lighted cabinets, all wood cabinets, upgraded Viking appliances, and quartz counter tops. The master suite features an amazing water view, vaulted ceilings and spacious wall to wall closet. Additional highlights include wood floors, high ceilings with skylight, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, central air conditioning, a laundry area, and detached, private subterranean two-car garage. Huntington Harbours Seagate homes offer owners a resort style community with waterfront homes and activities. The association provides two swimming pools, a spa, six tennis courts, two clubhouses and several play areas for children. There is also Seagate Yacht Club that offers boat slip rentals and many fun events. Award winning schools, shopping/restaurants close by, parks and Beaches.



Property is fully furnished - Toiletries not included.



(RLNE4460540)