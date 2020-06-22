All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

16112 Tortola Circle

16112 Tortola Circle
Location

16112 Tortola Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Huntington Harbour

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
16112 Tortola Circle Available 08/01/19 Beautifully upgraded lagoon front furnished 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Condo in the Seagate Community of HB - Gorgeous furnished Lagoon front town home with a mini artificial turf putting green is located in the distinguished Seagate community of Huntington Harbour. This entertainer's delight home features stunning water views from nearly every main living space. Situated on a wide portion of the lagoon, this gorgeous residence spans approximately 1,856 square feet of living space with interiors including three spacious bedrooms + dining area, three meticulously upgraded bathrooms, and immaculately upgraded kitchen complete with lighted cabinets, all wood cabinets, upgraded Viking appliances, and quartz counter tops. The master suite features an amazing water view, vaulted ceilings and spacious wall to wall closet. Additional highlights include wood floors, high ceilings with skylight, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, central air conditioning, a laundry area, and detached, private subterranean two-car garage. Huntington Harbours Seagate homes offer owners a resort style community with waterfront homes and activities. The association provides two swimming pools, a spa, six tennis courts, two clubhouses and several play areas for children. There is also Seagate Yacht Club that offers boat slip rentals and many fun events. Award winning schools, shopping/restaurants close by, parks and Beaches.

Property is fully furnished - Toiletries not included.

(RLNE4460540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16112 Tortola Circle have any available units?
16112 Tortola Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16112 Tortola Circle have?
Some of 16112 Tortola Circle's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16112 Tortola Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16112 Tortola Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16112 Tortola Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 16112 Tortola Circle is pet friendly.
Does 16112 Tortola Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16112 Tortola Circle does offer parking.
Does 16112 Tortola Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16112 Tortola Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16112 Tortola Circle have a pool?
Yes, 16112 Tortola Circle has a pool.
Does 16112 Tortola Circle have accessible units?
No, 16112 Tortola Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16112 Tortola Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16112 Tortola Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16112 Tortola Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16112 Tortola Circle has units with air conditioning.
