Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Single Story Huntington Beach 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Hardwood floors in living, dining, and all the bedrooms. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Granite counters in kitchen, and both bathrooms. Crown molding throughout, recessed lighting, open kitchen and so much more.

Two car attached garage, with laundry hook-up and limited storage. Walk to schools, ten minute drive to Beach, Golf, Central Park and fine dining. Centrally located between Beaches and Freeway.