15232 Nottingham Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Wonderful 4 bedroom home in a desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood! Ceramic "wood-like" tile throughout most of the home, with carpeting in the bedrooms! Kitchen with Center Island for extra seating and light meals! EXPANDED Master Bedroom is huge with a walk in closet, and sliding doors out to the yard! Master bath is flooded with natural light and has a spa tub! One of the secondary bedrooms was also expanded, and is HUGE-just as large as the Master Bedroom! Direct Access to the garage where the laundry hookups are located! Cozy Living Room With Fireplace, Built-in cabinetry, and wired for your HDTV and Surround System. Entertainers yard with a patio cover, and landscaping that includes fruit trees! Quiet, interior location, close to freeways and shopping. Home shows Very Light And Bright. You Won't Be Disappointed. All kitchen appliances included, even the Refrigerator! And remember, this home is just a short distance to the beach! Pet may be considered. Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in.