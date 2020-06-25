All apartments in Huntington Beach
15232 Nottingham Lane
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

15232 Nottingham Lane

15232 Nottingham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15232 Nottingham Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bedroom home in a desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood! Ceramic "wood-like" tile throughout most of the home, with carpeting in the bedrooms! Kitchen with Center Island for extra seating and light meals! EXPANDED Master Bedroom is huge with a walk in closet, and sliding doors out to the yard! Master bath is flooded with natural light and has a spa tub! One of the secondary bedrooms was also expanded, and is HUGE-just as large as the Master Bedroom! Direct Access to the garage where the laundry hookups are located! Cozy Living Room With Fireplace, Built-in cabinetry, and wired for your HDTV and Surround System. Entertainers yard with a patio cover, and landscaping that includes fruit trees! Quiet, interior location, close to freeways and shopping. Home shows Very Light And Bright. You Won't Be Disappointed. All kitchen appliances included, even the Refrigerator! And remember, this home is just a short distance to the beach! Pet may be considered. Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15232 Nottingham Lane have any available units?
15232 Nottingham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15232 Nottingham Lane have?
Some of 15232 Nottingham Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15232 Nottingham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15232 Nottingham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15232 Nottingham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15232 Nottingham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15232 Nottingham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15232 Nottingham Lane offers parking.
Does 15232 Nottingham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15232 Nottingham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15232 Nottingham Lane have a pool?
No, 15232 Nottingham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15232 Nottingham Lane have accessible units?
No, 15232 Nottingham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15232 Nottingham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15232 Nottingham Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15232 Nottingham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15232 Nottingham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
