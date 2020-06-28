1516 Pacific Coast.

Amenities

At a fantastic price, this luxury ocean-front remodeled THIRD floor penthouse, single-level home in Huntington Beach offers amazing ocean, white-water, wave-crashing, and sand views visible from every room, located just across the street from the beaches of the famous "Surf City USA"! These stunning views WILL NOT be obstructed with parked cars as in a typical bottom floor unit. You won't hear the neighbor walking above you either! Wake-up to the beautiful sound of the waves crashing and relax in the evening while watching the endless SUNSETS from your very large oceanfront deck! Every inch of the home has been elegantly renovated.The open great room with a custom mantle and glass-stone fireplace features soaring 17 ft vaulted ceiling, leads to 2 bedrooms, den, 2 bathrooms;all rooms with ocean views, even the small den!The home features solid wood flrs, crown moulding, surround sound, 2 fireplaces, handcrafted wood mantles.A completely renovated chef's kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite tops, double ovens, MW, pantry, refrigerator & double dish washer,and laundry area.This home will please the most discriminating executive! NO SMOKING AND NO EXCEPTIONS. Secure building with restricted access and gated underground 2 parking and guest parking. Across the street from miles of beautiful boardwalk to enjoy a relaxing leisurely walk to Pacific City, bike ride or just enjoy all the fun of ocean-front dining and Main Street.It's like being on vacation 360 days a year.