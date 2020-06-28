All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like
1516 Pacific Coast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
1516 Pacific Coast
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM

1516 Pacific Coast

1516 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
At a fantastic price, this luxury ocean-front remodeled THIRD floor penthouse, single-level home in Huntington Beach offers amazing ocean, white-water, wave-crashing, and sand views visible from every room, located just across the street from the beaches of the famous "Surf City USA"! These stunning views WILL NOT be obstructed with parked cars as in a typical bottom floor unit. You won't hear the neighbor walking above you either! Wake-up to the beautiful sound of the waves crashing and relax in the evening while watching the endless SUNSETS from your very large oceanfront deck! Every inch of the home has been elegantly renovated.The open great room with a custom mantle and glass-stone fireplace features soaring 17 ft vaulted ceiling, leads to 2 bedrooms, den, 2 bathrooms;all rooms with ocean views, even the small den!The home features solid wood flrs, crown moulding, surround sound, 2 fireplaces, handcrafted wood mantles.A completely renovated chef's kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite tops, double ovens, MW, pantry, refrigerator & double dish washer,and laundry area.This home will please the most discriminating executive! NO SMOKING AND NO EXCEPTIONS. Secure building with restricted access and gated underground 2 parking and guest parking. Across the street from miles of beautiful boardwalk to enjoy a relaxing leisurely walk to Pacific City, bike ride or just enjoy all the fun of ocean-front dining and Main Street.It's like being on vacation 360 days a year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1516 Pacific Coast have any available units?
1516 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1516 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 1516 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 1516 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 1516 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 BedroomsHuntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly PlacesHuntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwestYorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles