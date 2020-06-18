All apartments in Huntington Beach
1508 Olive Ave
1508 Olive Avenue · (714) 463-5140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1508 Olive Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled upstairs unit(2beds,1bath) Furnished, Newly Remodeled. Convenient location with a 4-minute walk to the beach. Very close to Pacific City Shopping, Hospitals. Perfect location for doctors and nurses who are looking to move close to hospitals they work in based on the unfortunate current circumstance. Brand new interior-exterior paint, new laminate wood flooring, and a newly remodeled bathroom. Individually metered (Elect + Gas). 1-2 Car parking spaces in the driveway. The unit has its own combo washer + dryer unit. ROKU TV service included. Additional laundry room with Washer & Dryer. Smart home with mobile surveillance cameras to exteriors. Ready for a new tenant to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Olive Ave have any available units?
1508 Olive Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1508 Olive Ave have?
Some of 1508 Olive Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Olive Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Olive Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Olive Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1508 Olive Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Olive Ave does offer parking.
Does 1508 Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 Olive Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Olive Ave have a pool?
No, 1508 Olive Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 1508 Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Olive Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Olive Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
