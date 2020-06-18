1508 Olive Ave

Amenities

Remodeled upstairs unit(2beds,1bath) Furnished, Newly Remodeled. Convenient location with a 4-minute walk to the beach. Very close to Pacific City Shopping, Hospitals. Perfect location for doctors and nurses who are looking to move close to hospitals they work in based on the unfortunate current circumstance. Brand new interior-exterior paint, new laminate wood flooring, and a newly remodeled bathroom. Individually metered (Elect + Gas). 1-2 Car parking spaces in the driveway. The unit has its own combo washer + dryer unit. ROKU TV service included. Additional laundry room with Washer & Dryer. Smart home with mobile surveillance cameras to exteriors. Ready for a new tenant to move-in.