Amenities

granite counters garage tennis court clubhouse

Highly sought after LaCuesta Racquet Club end unit with Downstairs Master suite. 2 Very large bedrooms up. Immaculately clean. Granite counters in kitchen. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS. Lighted tennis court, Clubhouse and fabulous greenbelt view and location. 2 car attached garage. Mirror closet doors in 1 bedroom. Loft is great for a study, music room or tous. Close to ennis court. Great area near the beach and Downtown Surf City