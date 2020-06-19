All apartments in Huntington Beach
116 Goldenwest Street

116 Goldenwest Street · (714) 308-0986
Location

116 Goldenwest Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2965 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This modern mediterranean custom home located across the street from the beach was built on the largest lot on Goldenwest. Nearly 4,000 square feet of land was reserved to construct the 3,000 square foot, 4-bedroom home with a 3 car garage, additional covered carport, downstairs bed and bath, and large wrap-around patio. On top of the aforementioned amenities, the 3rd level deck presents sunset views that are some of the best found from a single family home in Huntington Beach. Beautiful views can also be found from the master bedroom, breakfast nook, and family room. Atypically high ceilings downstairs give the home an open and voluminous feeling throughout. The large kitchen features an expansive island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. The house offers a formal dining room, a cozy family room with a fireplace and a formal living room with a 2nd fireplace. The upper levels display a massive bonus room, a gorgeous master with a large ensuite, 2 additional bedrooms, full guest bath, and an unbelievable 3rd floor deck with tremendous views. The finished patio displays a tranquil fountain and built-in BBQ. The space is warm, welcoming, and promotive to the indoor/outdoor lifestyle of Huntington Beach with the Pacific Ocean literally just steps away. The 3 car garage, carport, and driveway include 6 total parking spaces to ensure plenty of parking for family & guests. The location is walking or biking distance to shops, restaurants bars, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Goldenwest Street have any available units?
116 Goldenwest Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Goldenwest Street have?
Some of 116 Goldenwest Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Goldenwest Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 Goldenwest Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Goldenwest Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 Goldenwest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 116 Goldenwest Street offer parking?
Yes, 116 Goldenwest Street does offer parking.
Does 116 Goldenwest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Goldenwest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Goldenwest Street have a pool?
No, 116 Goldenwest Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 Goldenwest Street have accessible units?
No, 116 Goldenwest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Goldenwest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Goldenwest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Goldenwest Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Goldenwest Street does not have units with air conditioning.
