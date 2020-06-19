116 Goldenwest Street

Amenities

This modern mediterranean custom home located across the street from the beach was built on the largest lot on Goldenwest. Nearly 4,000 square feet of land was reserved to construct the 3,000 square foot, 4-bedroom home with a 3 car garage, additional covered carport, downstairs bed and bath, and large wrap-around patio. On top of the aforementioned amenities, the 3rd level deck presents sunset views that are some of the best found from a single family home in Huntington Beach. Beautiful views can also be found from the master bedroom, breakfast nook, and family room. Atypically high ceilings downstairs give the home an open and voluminous feeling throughout. The large kitchen features an expansive island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. The house offers a formal dining room, a cozy family room with a fireplace and a formal living room with a 2nd fireplace. The upper levels display a massive bonus room, a gorgeous master with a large ensuite, 2 additional bedrooms, full guest bath, and an unbelievable 3rd floor deck with tremendous views. The finished patio displays a tranquil fountain and built-in BBQ. The space is warm, welcoming, and promotive to the indoor/outdoor lifestyle of Huntington Beach with the Pacific Ocean literally just steps away. The 3 car garage, carport, and driveway include 6 total parking spaces to ensure plenty of parking for family & guests. The location is walking or biking distance to shops, restaurants bars, & more.