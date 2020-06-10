All apartments in Huntington Beach
Location

1132 Shorecrest Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Light and bright, spacious home in prestigious, gated community of Greystone Landing. Huntington Beach lifestyle, only about 1 mile from the sand! Enjoy all the perks of the beach and the privacy of living in a gated community. Living room has vaulted ceilings, formal dining area and plenty of windows, which keep things light and bright. Family room is open to the kitchen and has a cozy fireplace and a sliding door to the backyard. The kitchen features a center island, plenty of counter space. The laundry room is located in between the garage and the kitchen. Direct access to the 2 car garage.
Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, separate jacuzzi tub and walk in shower, dual vanities, linen cabinets and plenty of space. Clean, light and bright with fresh paint throughout. Lovely community with heated pool and spa for your summer fun. Short bike ride to the best beaches and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Shorecrest Lane have any available units?
1132 Shorecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1132 Shorecrest Lane have?
Some of 1132 Shorecrest Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Shorecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Shorecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Shorecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Shorecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 1132 Shorecrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Shorecrest Lane offers parking.
Does 1132 Shorecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Shorecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Shorecrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1132 Shorecrest Lane has a pool.
Does 1132 Shorecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1132 Shorecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Shorecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 Shorecrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Shorecrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Shorecrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
