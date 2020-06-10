1132 Shorecrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Light and bright, spacious home in prestigious, gated community of Greystone Landing. Huntington Beach lifestyle, only about 1 mile from the sand! Enjoy all the perks of the beach and the privacy of living in a gated community. Living room has vaulted ceilings, formal dining area and plenty of windows, which keep things light and bright. Family room is open to the kitchen and has a cozy fireplace and a sliding door to the backyard. The kitchen features a center island, plenty of counter space. The laundry room is located in between the garage and the kitchen. Direct access to the 2 car garage.

Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, separate jacuzzi tub and walk in shower, dual vanities, linen cabinets and plenty of space. Clean, light and bright with fresh paint throughout. Lovely community with heated pool and spa for your summer fun. Short bike ride to the best beaches and restaurants.