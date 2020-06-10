10441 Shangri La Dr

Amenities

Nice home with a great location on a cul-de-sac in excellent neighborhood. Nice large front yard and plenty of natural grass in back yard for your kids to roam and play. Wood Burning Fireplace, crown molding, rounded corners, bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchen updated, mirrored closet doors, newly concrete driveway, garage door, double pane windows, recessed light and ceiling fans. This house has a very BIG bonus sun room to host any large friends and family gathering events.



(RLNE5218042)