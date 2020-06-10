All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

10441 Shangri La Dr

10441 Shangri La Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10441 Shangri La Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice home with a great location on a cul-de-sac in excellent neighborhood. Nice large front yard and plenty of natural grass in back yard for your kids to roam and play. Wood Burning Fireplace, crown molding, rounded corners, bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchen updated, mirrored closet doors, newly concrete driveway, garage door, double pane windows, recessed light and ceiling fans. This house has a very BIG bonus sun room to host any large friends and family gathering events.

(RLNE5218042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10441 Shangri La Dr have any available units?
10441 Shangri La Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10441 Shangri La Dr have?
Some of 10441 Shangri La Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10441 Shangri La Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10441 Shangri La Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10441 Shangri La Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10441 Shangri La Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10441 Shangri La Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10441 Shangri La Dr offers parking.
Does 10441 Shangri La Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10441 Shangri La Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10441 Shangri La Dr have a pool?
No, 10441 Shangri La Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10441 Shangri La Dr have accessible units?
No, 10441 Shangri La Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10441 Shangri La Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10441 Shangri La Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10441 Shangri La Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10441 Shangri La Dr has units with air conditioning.

