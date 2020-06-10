All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10412 Mauretania Circle

10412 Mauretania Circle · (714) 963-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10412 Mauretania Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10412 Mauretania Circle · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 10412 Mauretania Circle - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home, Newly Remodeled, Large open kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Fireplace in Living Room, Large Backyard, RV Access 10.5' X 20' (or longer), 2 Car Garage. Landscaping Included. Near Edison High School.
No pets. 1 year lease agreement.

Cross Streets: Brookhurst St. / Adams Ave.

Shown by appointment only.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. Tenant is required to maintain Liability Insurance with a minimum of $100,000 liability.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3744083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10412 Mauretania Circle have any available units?
10412 Mauretania Circle has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10412 Mauretania Circle have?
Some of 10412 Mauretania Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10412 Mauretania Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10412 Mauretania Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10412 Mauretania Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10412 Mauretania Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 10412 Mauretania Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10412 Mauretania Circle does offer parking.
Does 10412 Mauretania Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10412 Mauretania Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10412 Mauretania Circle have a pool?
No, 10412 Mauretania Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10412 Mauretania Circle have accessible units?
No, 10412 Mauretania Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10412 Mauretania Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10412 Mauretania Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10412 Mauretania Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10412 Mauretania Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
