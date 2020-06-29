10192 Cutty Sark Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Fabulous family home in a wonderful interior location and walking distance to parks, shopping, dining and a short bike ride to the beach! Almost 2,000 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms (or 1 bedroom + office) on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the second level + living room with cozy brick fireplace and direct access to rear yard, 2 baths. Open floorplan with large kitchen/dining room with upgraded ceiling fan. Gorgeous new hardsurface vinyl flooring on first level and new carpet on second level, custom paint, wood blinds and more! Rear yard with covered patio and lots of grass. Great schools and centrally located with quick access to the freeway, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Fountain Valley. Santa Ana riverbed trail access within the tract for direct access to the beach and parks without ever having to access a street!



