Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
10192 Cutty Sark Dr
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

10192 Cutty Sark Dr

10192 Cutty Sark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10192 Cutty Sark Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Fabulous family home in a wonderful interior location and walking distance to parks, shopping, dining and a short bike ride to the beach! Almost 2,000 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms (or 1 bedroom + office) on the first floor and 3 bedrooms on the second level + living room with cozy brick fireplace and direct access to rear yard, 2 baths. Open floorplan with large kitchen/dining room with upgraded ceiling fan. Gorgeous new hardsurface vinyl flooring on first level and new carpet on second level, custom paint, wood blinds and more! Rear yard with covered patio and lots of grass. Great schools and centrally located with quick access to the freeway, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Fountain Valley. Santa Ana riverbed trail access within the tract for direct access to the beach and parks without ever having to access a street!

(RLNE5515362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10192 Cutty Sark Dr have any available units?
10192 Cutty Sark Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10192 Cutty Sark Dr have?
Some of 10192 Cutty Sark Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10192 Cutty Sark Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10192 Cutty Sark Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10192 Cutty Sark Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10192 Cutty Sark Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10192 Cutty Sark Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10192 Cutty Sark Dr offers parking.
Does 10192 Cutty Sark Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10192 Cutty Sark Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10192 Cutty Sark Dr have a pool?
No, 10192 Cutty Sark Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10192 Cutty Sark Dr have accessible units?
No, 10192 Cutty Sark Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10192 Cutty Sark Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10192 Cutty Sark Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10192 Cutty Sark Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10192 Cutty Sark Dr has units with air conditioning.
