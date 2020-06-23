10132 STONYBROOK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beutifully expanded and highly desirable 2 story Meredith Gardens home is perfectly located well within the tract with a spacious south facing rear yard. Landlord just finished a huge refresh including all new flooring, new paint in and out, new windows, remodeled master bath, new HVAC system including air conditioning new gutters, new roll up garage door and lots more!!! Want more??? How about scraped and smooth ceilings, remodeled kitchen area completely opened to expanded family room including ceramic tile countertops, custom added cabinetry in kitchen and private wet bar area, plus a wonderful deck off the master suite. If this is not enough do not forget Meredith Gardens volunteer association Tennis Tournaments, Chili Cookoffs, Easter Egg Hunts, Pumpkin Carving and Christmas Caroling to name just a few events. Hurry this one wont last!!!!