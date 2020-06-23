All apartments in Huntington Beach
10132 STONYBROOK Drive
10132 STONYBROOK Drive

10132 Stonybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10132 Stonybrook Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beutifully expanded and highly desirable 2 story Meredith Gardens home is perfectly located well within the tract with a spacious south facing rear yard. Landlord just finished a huge refresh including all new flooring, new paint in and out, new windows, remodeled master bath, new HVAC system including air conditioning new gutters, new roll up garage door and lots more!!! Want more??? How about scraped and smooth ceilings, remodeled kitchen area completely opened to expanded family room including ceramic tile countertops, custom added cabinetry in kitchen and private wet bar area, plus a wonderful deck off the master suite. If this is not enough do not forget Meredith Gardens volunteer association Tennis Tournaments, Chili Cookoffs, Easter Egg Hunts, Pumpkin Carving and Christmas Caroling to name just a few events. Hurry this one wont last!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10132 STONYBROOK Drive have any available units?
10132 STONYBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 10132 STONYBROOK Drive have?
Some of 10132 STONYBROOK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10132 STONYBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10132 STONYBROOK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10132 STONYBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10132 STONYBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 10132 STONYBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10132 STONYBROOK Drive does offer parking.
Does 10132 STONYBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10132 STONYBROOK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10132 STONYBROOK Drive have a pool?
No, 10132 STONYBROOK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10132 STONYBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 10132 STONYBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10132 STONYBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10132 STONYBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10132 STONYBROOK Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10132 STONYBROOK Drive has units with air conditioning.
