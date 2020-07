Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly business center

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St. in the Moorpark Glendale area of Glendale and is walking distance to the Americana, the Glendale Galleria, and downtown Glendale. Featuring 1 and 2 bedroom homes with the finest of finishes, CC Tan is the newest addition to Glendale's luxury living.